Ariana Grande Promises New Music If People Stay Home Grande shared a 45-second clip of an untitled track on social media overnight and reminded her fans that by staying in and self-isolating, they are helping to flatten the curve of the virus, which means she'll be able to get back to the studio much quicker.

Ariana Grande, via untitled song clip Ariana Grande, via Instagram Grande's new music teaser comes after she urged her fans to take the pandemic more seriously.

The singer voiced her frustration at those who have the "mindset" of "we will be fine, because we're young" and fumed that some people need to be more considerate and caring of other people.

Ariana Grande, via Twitter