Local woman talks about her COVID-19 diagnosis

Lauren dulay says she tested positive through a test from union hospital.
Right now she's on day 12 of quarantine.
She told me she didn't experience the sypmtoms commonly linked to the virus at first..
Now i want to reiterate this is her personal experience with the coronavirus.
Dulay says it started with allergy-like symptoms. for her it was sinus pressure...congestion...post nasal drip.
But over the next fews...it began to get worse.
She tells me she had body aches...fatigue..shortness of breathe...and a fever for 2 days.
Dulay says this was her rock bottom.
Her message to everyone is simple... if you feel sick...stay at home....and call a doctor "i was not aware that these symptoms were the coronavirus and im sure a lot of other people weren't aware of that as well. Those symptoms are extremely common and they can be mistaken for allergies and you can spread it without knowing it"
again... the c-d-c says confirmed cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.
Symptoms include..
Fever cough shortness of breath these symptoms may appear between 2 to 14 days after exposure.
If you think you may have this coronavirus ... call a health care provider before showing up in person.
This will allow them time to prepare.
At 6 we'll hear more of my conversation with dulay.
Reporting live in the newsroom richard solomon news 10.
