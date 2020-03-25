Local woman talks about her COVID-19 diagnosis

With "737"-deaths.

Lauren dulay says she tested positive through a test from union hospital.

Right now she's on day 12 of quarantine.

She told me she didn't experience the sypmtoms commonly linked to the virus at first..

Now i want to reiterate this is her personal experience with the coronavirus.

Dulay says it started with allergy-like symptoms. for her it was sinus pressure...congestion...post nasal drip.

But over the next fews...it began to get worse.

She tells me she had body aches...fatigue..shortness of breathe...and a fever for 2 days.

Dulay says this was her rock bottom.

Her message to everyone is simple... if you feel sick...stay at home....and call a doctor //////// "i was not aware that these symptoms were the coronavirus and im sure a lot of other people weren't aware of that as well.

Those symptoms are extremely common and they can be mistaken for allergies and you can spread it without knowing it" ///////// again... the c-d-c says confirmed cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

Symptoms include..

Fever cough shortness of breath these symptoms may appear between 2 to 14 days after exposure.

If you think you may have this coronavirus ... call a health care provider before showing up in person.

This will allow them time to prepare.

