Local woman talks about her COVID-19 diagnosis

With "737"-deaths.

News 10's "richard solomon"..

Spoke "with a woman this afternoon"..

Who says..

She's one of those cases.

"richard" joins us now "live" from our newsroom to share their conversation.

//////// susie..

Lauren dulay says she tested positive through a test from union hospital.

Right now she's on day 12 of quarantine.

She told me she didn't experience the sypmtoms commonly linked to the virus at first..

Now i want to reiterate this is her personal experience with the coronavirus.

Dulay says it started with allergy-like symptoms. for her it was sinus pressure...congestion...post nasal drip.

But over the next fews...it began to get worse.

She tells me she had body aches...fatigue..shortness of breathe...and a fever for 2 days.

Dulay says this was her rock bottom.

Her message to everyone is simple... if you feel sick...stay at home....and call a doctor //////// "i was not aware that these symptoms were the coronavirus and im sure a lot of other people weren't aware of that as well.

Those symptoms are extremely common and they can be mistaken for allergies and you can spread it without knowing it" ///////// again... the c-d-c says confirmed cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

Symptoms include..

Fever cough shortness of breath these symptoms may appear between 2 to 14 days after exposure.

If you think you may have this coronavirus ... call a health care provider before showing up in person.

This will allow them time to prepare.

At 6 we'll hear more of my conversation with dulay.

Reporting live in the newsroom richard solomon news 10.

Back to you.

//////////




