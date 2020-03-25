Here's why there are so many 'until tomorrow' posts on Instagram right now

If you’ve scrolled through your Instagram feed in the past 24 hours.

You’ve probably noticed a number of captions say the same two words: “until tomorrow".

The lack of explanation in this caption trend may seem a bit ominous.

Especially while social distancing, when there is more time to mull over social media posts than ever before.

Fortunately, it’s just a classic Instagram challenge, and the rules are easy to understand.

1.

Share an embarrassing photo you wouldn’t usually post to your Instagram feed with the caption “until tomorrow”... or “#untiltomorrow” — and nothing more.

2.

Make note of who likes the post and direct message them with instructions on how to take part in the challenge.

3.

Delete the photo after it has been up for 24 hours