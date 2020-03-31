What could a post-COVID-19 economy look like?

Money could money could money could be on it's way to you... but scammers are looking to cash in... and the government says you need to be on the lookout.

But first... the u-s economy faces an uncertain future because of covid-19 or the coronavirus.

The government recently announced those stimulus checks and other strategies... to keep the economy going.

"the in like a lion out like a lamb....we're doing the economically the exact opposite."

Many businesses in the wabash valley have had to shut down.

And lay off employees.

That's something one local economics professor says could be an issue when things start to open back up.

"this is unprecedented.

There is nothing in american that compares to the world going from just fine on the first of march to the end of march being oh my goodness."

With the coronavirus pandemic -- many things are changing.

Including how places conduct business.

And in turn -- the economy.

"we're in that portion of the roller coaster that is going down at 60 degrees we're just fine at the moment.

Our refrigerators are stock full of hamburger meat because our grocery stores aren't and our bathrooms are stuffed with toliet paper because our grocery stores arent.

And if we all went back to work tomorrow it would be like an unplanned vacation but we're not going back to work tomorrow we really don't know when we're going back to work."

The recent stimulus package is said to help the economy right now.

But indiana state university economics professor doctor robert guell says we have a long road ahead.

"coming out of the great recession in 2008 was literally the slowest recovery in american history it took until about 2014 to fully recover.

/// if we have that kind of recovery then i'm not conviced that this wont be a longer experience than we're hoping for."

Dr. guell says a big problem we may see is the fact that a lot of people got laid off all at once.

And he doesn't think those people will get hired back as quickly as they got laid off.

Simply because we will see some businesses not in high demand like they once were and they won't need the same amount of employees.

