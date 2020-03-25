Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How we're bringing you the news from home during COVID-19

How we're bringing you the news from home during COVID-19

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
How we're bringing you the news from home during COVID-19

How we're bringing you the news from home during COVID-19

Steve Raleigh is filming his forecasts in the basement.

Paola Suro is doing voice-over work in her closet.

And we've all got new coworkers — kids, pets and spouses.

We're dedicated to keeping Cincinnati informed while keeping our workers safe, and here's how we make it happen.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.