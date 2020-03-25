How we're bringing you the news from home during COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:41s - Published How we're bringing you the news from home during COVID-19 Steve Raleigh is filming his forecasts in the basement. Paola Suro is doing voice-over work in her closet. And we've all got new coworkers — kids, pets and spouses. We're dedicated to keeping Cincinnati informed while keeping our workers safe, and here's how we make it happen. 0

