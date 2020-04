Meals being served at sites around Baltimore, changes to protect SNAP benefits

RUN ON GROCERY STORESā” ANDHOARDING WHATEVER THEY CANSINCE THE CORONAVIRUS HITMARYLAND.

BUT NOT EVERYONE HASTHE MONEY OR ACCESS TO ASUPERMARKET TO STOCK UP ONFOOD.

BALTIMORE CITY'S FOODPOLICY DIRECTOR IS WORKING TOMAKE SURE FAMILIESā” OLDERADULTSā” AND OTHERS IN NEEDDON'T GO HUNGRY DURING THEPANDEMIC.

SINCE THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HITBALTIMOREā” OFFICIALS SAYTHEY'VE SERVED MORE THAN ā”THOUSAND MEALS AT NEARLY 100SITES AROUND THE CITY.MEANWHILEā” THE PASSING OFTHEā” FAMILIES FIRSTā”CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE ACT MAYBRING SOME RELIEF TO THOSE INTHE SNAPā” FOOD STAMPPROGRAM.

Through this reliefact, the state will have theability to grant participants,SNAP participants, withadditional funds on theircards, their EBT cards,especially for families andchildren who are out of school15 THOUSAND BALTIMOREANS WWERE FACING CHANGES TO THEIRBENEFITS WILL NO LONGER HAVETO WORRY ABOUT THE THREE MONTHLIMIT DURING THE COVIā”19OUTBRE