NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

After the warmest day in over 2 weeks cooler temps return on Thursday.

Rain may turn over to a wintry mix to the north tonight into Thursday morning.

As of right now, any accumulation would be well into the Northwoods and maybe would be trace-2" there.

Highs on Thursday will be a little cooler, but seasonable with afternoon readings in the low/mid-40s.

Sun & clouds are expected Friday with another system moving through over the weekend with rain and gusty winds.

At least it will be mild with temps in the upper-40s to around 50.