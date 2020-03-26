NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Global  

After the warmest day in over 2 weeks cooler temps return on Thursday.

Rain may turn over to a wintry mix to the north tonight into Thursday morning.

As of right now, any accumulation would be well into the Northwoods and maybe would be trace-2" there.

Highs on Thursday will be a little cooler, but seasonable with afternoon readings in the low/mid-40s.

Sun & clouds are expected Friday with another system moving through over the weekend with rain and gusty winds.

At least it will be mild with temps in the upper-40s to around 50.

OUTSIDE..

Rain may turn over to a wintry mix to the north tonight into Thursday morning.

As of right now, any accumulation would be well into the Northwoods and maybe would be 1-3" there. Highs on Thursday will be a little cooler, but seasonable with afternoon readings in the mid-40s. Sun & clouds are expected Friday with another system moving through over the weekend with rain and gusty winds.

At least it will be mild with temps in the upper-40s to around 50.

WHILE MANY ENTERTAINMENT VENUES CLOSE THEIR DOORS ... IT IS STILL OK TO ENJOY THE GREAT OUTDOORS. WE HAVE AN UPDATE FROM WISCONSIN STATE PARKS.




