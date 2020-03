Local Chinese community mobilizes to help in COVID-19 fight now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:25s - Published Local Chinese community mobilizes to help in COVID-19 fight Some much-needed medical supplies are arriving at hospitals here in the valley. All this, thanks to the local Chinese community mobilizing. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local Chinese community mobilizes to help in COVID-19 fight WORKING FROM HOME TODAY.THE LOCAL CHINESE COMMUNITY ISHELPING VALLEY HSOPITALS BYDELIVERING MUCH-NEEDED MEDICALSUPPLIES..AND AS 13 ACTION NEWS REPORTERJEREMY CHEN EXPLAINS..THE COMMUNITY IS STEPPING UP ASASIAN-AMERICANS FACEDISCRIMINATION.."THE LOCAL CHINESE COMMUNITYMADE A GENEROUS DONATION TOTHE DOCTORS AND NURSES HERE ATUMC TO ENSURE THEY REMAINPROTECTED IN THE FIGHT AGAINSTCORONAVIRUS." PKG "UNITED WESTAND" THAT'S THE MESSAGEPLACED ON THESE BOXES OFDONATED MASKS FOR U-M-C HEALTHWORKERS.IT'S A MESSAGE THE LOCALCHINESE COMMUNITY IS SENDING INTHE FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS.JIA MEI WANG, LOCAL SALESMANAGER "THIS IS OUR HOME, ANDEVERYBODY WANTS TO HELP THEDOCTORS AND NURSES IN TOWN."50 THOUSAND MASKS WERE DROPPEDOFF AT VARIOUS LOCALHOSPITALS.LOCAL HEALTH CARE WORKERS ARETHANKFUL FOR THE DONATIONS."THEY REALLY JUST WANT TO HELPUS AND KEEP US SAFE AND TOMAKE SURE THAT THE HEALTHCAREPROVIDERS ON THE FRONT LINESCONTINUE HELPING PATIENTS."THEIR ACT OF CHARITY COMESDURING A TIME WHEN ASIANAMERICANS ACROSS THE COUNTRYHAVE BEEN SHARING THEIR STORIESOF PHYSICAL AND VERBAL ATTACKSAS WELL AS DISCRIMINATIONPINNED TO THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.ASIAN AMERICAN GROUPS ARECRITICIZING PRESIDENT TRUMP FORCALLING IT A "CHINESE" VIRUS-WITH THE PRESIDENT DEFENDINGTHE REMARK SAYING IT'S WHERETHE VIRUS CAME FROM.THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONISSUED A RECCOMENDATION IN 2015ALEX LIN, UMC MEDICAL RESIDENT"IT CREATES THIS STIGMA AGAINSTCHINESE AND ASIAN AMERICANS ASA WHOLE WHICH I THINK IS UNFAIRAND UNFOUNDED TO BE HONEST."WHILE THERE HAVE BEEN NOCOMMUNITY IS LENDING A HAND TOAREA HOSPITALS."IT'S GREAT THAT THEY ARE ABLETO LOOK PAST THAT AND HELPCONTRIBUTE TO OUR SOCIETY ANDHELP PROTECT THE HEALTH CAREWANG 'I JUST HOPING AS THEVIRUS EVENTUALLY GOES AWAY,THAT WE CAN RE-CONNECT ANDRE-UNITE." LOOKLIVE OUT "ANDWE HAVE THE DETAILS ON OURWEBSITE, KTNV DOT COM.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS.KEEPING YOUR PETS HEALTHY ISIMPORTANT .THAT'S WHY VETERINARIAN OFFICESARE CONSIDERED AN ESSENTIALBUSINESS.





