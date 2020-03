Philly Health Officials Request People Traveling From New York City Area To Self-Quarantine For 14 Days now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:17s - Published Greg Argos reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philly Health Officials Request People Traveling From New York City Area To Self-Quarantine For 14 Days THAT ARE 1,259 KNOWN CASES WITHINTERVENE DEATHS.AND IN DELAWARE COUNTY, 119CASES.OFFICIAL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ONFLATTENING THE CURVE.NEW VOICE AND REQUEST PEOPLE WHOHAVE TRAVELED TO HOT SPOTS LOOKNEW YORK CITY.GREG ARGOS EXPLAINS.Reporter: THIS AFTERNOON,CITY OFFICIALS ANNOUNCING THEIRFIRST COVID 19 ROTATED DEATH.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THERE WILLBE MORE.THERE ARE NEW GUIDELINES INPLACE TO HELP LIMIT THE SPREADOF THIS DANGEROUS VIRUS.THIS VIRUS IS VERY REAL, ANDDEADLY.Reporter: UNFORTUNATELY ONELOCAL FAMILY NOW KNOWS THAT TOOWELL.WE BRING DIFFICULT NEWS,FIRST DEATH OF A PHILADELPHIARESIDENT.Reporter: DURING THE UPDATE,JIM KENNEY AND HEALTH OFFICIALSSHARING THE NEWS AND CONFIRMINGCOVID 19 CASES CONTINUES TOINCREASE.93 CASES OF THE COVID 19CORONAVIRUS REPORTED IN THE CITYOF PHILADELPHIA.BRINGING OUR TOTAL NOW TO 342Reporter: INCLUDING 37HEALTHCARE WORKERS, AND AT LEASTONE BY ONE CIVILIAN EMPLOYEE.AT LEAST ONE POLICE OFFICER ANDONE FIREFIGHTER.CITY OFFICIALS WOULD IN THEELABORATE.NEW YORK CITY IS SEEING ARAPID INCREASE.MORE THAN 2500 CASES PER DAY.NOW THE ATTENTION IS FOCUSINGON BIG BROTHER TO THE NORTH.IF YOU HAVE TRAVELED TO THEMETROPOLITAN NEW YORK CITY AREAIN THE PREVIOUS 14 DAYS, LAST 14DAYS.TO GO ON YOUR OWN.ON A NORMAL AFTERNOON,HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WOULD BERETURNING HOME FROM COMMUTE FROMBUT AS THE NEARLY EMPTY 30THSTREET STATION AND NEARBY BUSDEPOT SHOWS, WE'RE IN A TIMEWHERE NOTHING IS NORMAL.WE WANT TO LIMIT AS MUCH ASPOSSIBLE THE SPREAD.Reporter: OFFICIALS GIVINGAN UPDATE THIS AFTERNOON ABOUTNEGOTIATIONS OVER HAHNEMANNHOSPITAL AND HOW THAT BUILDINGDO COULD BE USED TO HOUSE COVID19 PATIENTS.WE'RE TOLD THE TALKS AREONGOING.ALSO TOMORROW CITY COUNCILHOLDING AN EMERGENCY MEETING TOHELP TRANSFER $85 MILLION IN THE





