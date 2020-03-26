Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Darega Corona...': Listen to Daler Mehndi's 'stay home' anthem amid lockdown

'Darega Corona...': Listen to Daler Mehndi's 'stay home' anthem amid lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
'Darega Corona...': Listen to Daler Mehndi's 'stay home' anthem amid lockdown

'Darega Corona...': Listen to Daler Mehndi's 'stay home' anthem amid lockdown

Singer Daler Mehndi made an appeal to all Indians to adhere to the 21-day lockdown declared by the government to try and control the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, colloquially known as the Coronavirus.

In his signature style, Mehndi sang a few lines imploring people to stay indoors to emerge victorious in the battle against the new disease.

Many stars and celebrities have come out to bolster the government's awareness campaign regarding 'social distancing'.

India has reported over 500 cases of Coronavirus infection so far.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SanjayBodriya

Sanjay Bodriya In demarcation drive, Mumbai Police ask people to maintain safe distance https://t.co/YzsEMzeF73 by #htTweets via… https://t.co/ebbWy7kFZi 55 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: In demarcation drive, Mumbai Police ask people to maintain safe distance https://t.co/8qItjFmp8m https://t.co/KYfAiAaFbc 5 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times In demarcation drive, Mumbai Police ask people to maintain safe distance https://t.co/8qItjFmp8m https://t.co/KYfAiAaFbc 13 hours ago

GraceEnt2005

Grace Entertainment @dalermehndi @dalermehndifc @Dalermehndi3 @dalermehndi03 'Darega Corona' message to countrymen Appeals to people… https://t.co/5m2WKgYZxt 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.