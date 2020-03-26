'Darega Corona...': Listen to Daler Mehndi's 'stay home' anthem amid lockdown

Singer Daler Mehndi made an appeal to all Indians to adhere to the 21-day lockdown declared by the government to try and control the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, colloquially known as the Coronavirus.

In his signature style, Mehndi sang a few lines imploring people to stay indoors to emerge victorious in the battle against the new disease.

Many stars and celebrities have come out to bolster the government's awareness campaign regarding 'social distancing'.

India has reported over 500 cases of Coronavirus infection so far.