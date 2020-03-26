Coronvirus Update: Senate Approves $2 Trillion Stimulus Package now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:05s - Published Coronvirus Update: Senate Approves $2 Trillion Stimulus Package The relief package for Americans hit hard by the coronavirus now goes to the House of Representatives after approval by the Senate late into the night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this