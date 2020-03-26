High school senior writes viral song to Class of 2020 in midst of virus pandemic

Global  

A Montgomery County teen has gone viral on social media for how she's spending her time amidst the coronavirus.

School class of 20-20 is no different.

A montgomery county teen is trying to raise her classmates' spirits amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Take a listen.

13 seconds song nats abby bannon's senior year at crawfordsville high school was cut short.

So she wrote a song about it -- and it has gone viral.

Her mom's post has more than 23- thousand shares on facebook.

Bannon know's she can't cure the virus, but this was her solution to her class' heartbreak.

First it was like 'oh this coronavirus will be no big deal we will be fine.'

The next thing we know it's in our country, but we were still like 'there's no way it will effect small town crawfordsville.

Nothing ever happens in crawfordsville there's no way we are going to be effected by this.

Then the next thing we know we are getting a week off school and our school is being pushed back.

Abby plans to keep writing music next year while at college in nashville.

We have a link to her full song on wlfi.com.

