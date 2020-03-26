Global  

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be dry, but a little cooler.

We'll have seasonable temperatures with afternoon readings in the low/mid-40s.

Tonight should also be dry with lows around 30.

Sun & clouds are expected Friday with another system moving through over the weekend with rain and gusty winds.

At least it will be mild with temps in the upper-40s to around 50.

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Highs on Thursday will be a little cooler, but seasonable with afternoon readings in the low/mid-40s. Sun & clouds are expected Friday with another system moving through over the weekend with rain and gusty winds. At least it will be mild with temps in the upper-40s to around 50.

At least itwill be mild with temps inthe upper-40s to around50.STILL TO COME...RECORD




