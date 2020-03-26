Second Ingalls Shipbuilding employee positive for COVID-19

- a second employee has tested- positive for the novel- coronavirus at ingalls- shipbuilding in pascagoula.

- the first case of covid-19 at - ingalls shipbuilding was- announced sunday night.

- according to a statement from - the company's president late- wednesday, testing confirmed th- employee was- infected with covid-19.

- the statement says the employee- worked on - second shift, in the "c-s-a - area."- ingalls is working to identify- and meet with any - employees that may have had - close contact with the- infected person.- ingalls emphasized that any - employee who feels- symptoms consistent with the- coronavirus should- immediately go to one of the tw- screening centers at the- shipyard -- located across the- road on the west side of the- ingalls fire department, or - between the main cafeteria and- admin building number 2.- ingalls is now providing- "covid-19 absence pay" to - employees.- workers can be paid for five- days, up to 40 hours of work, - if the employee is able to- certify that he or she missed - work due- to illness.

- in addition, the company is - offering "liberal leave" to - employees through april 17.

- this means choose not to come t- work through april 17 - if you are concerned about the- pandemic, and your job-