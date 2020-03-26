Finance Minister announces economic relief package: Here are the details | Oneindia News

Finance Minister Nirmala sitharaman announced a Rs 1,70,000 crore relief package for the economically weaker sections to tide over the economic disruption caused by the 21-day lockdown to battle the spread of COVID-19.

She also announced a Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover for each person who is an essential and emergency service provider.

Here is a detailed look at the announcements made today.

