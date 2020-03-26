Coronavirus: Deepika Padukone cleans wardrobe, binges on dessert amid lockdown

Watch how actor Deepika Padukone is spending time during the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

She has been sharing her homebound routine with her fans via Instagram.

She shared a picture of her closet, saying that she's trying to be productive during the lockdown by cleaning her wardrobe.

She also shared photographs and videos of herself working out and eating healthy.

However, she followed these up by showing herself binging on dessert.

