117 bus routes resume in Wuhan after nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown

117 bus routes resumed in Wuhan after a nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown.

The video filmed on March 25 shows passengers using their phones to scan a QR code on the bus to certify their health status and having their temperatures checked by a worker before boarding the bus.

According to reports, 117 bus routes resumed in the city from March 25.

Passengers have to wear masks, register with their real names, queue to have their temperature checked and scan the health QR codes to board the bus.