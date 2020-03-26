Global  

Labor Department says it saw an increase of 3 million unemployment claims last week

The Labor Department saw an additional 3 million people seeking unemployment claims last week — the highest increase of unemployment claims the Labor Department has recorded since it began measuring seasonal unemployment.

It also marked the highest level of insured unemployment since April 2018, when the unemployment rate was at 3.9 percent.

Visit KTNV.com for a list of resources during the pandemic.

