WEB EXTRA: Record Breaking Jobless Claims now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:31s - Published WEB EXTRA: Record Breaking Jobless Claims The Department of Labor reports that 3.28 million people filed initial unemployment claims last week. That shatters the previous record high of 695,000 set in 1982. People are losing their jobs as businesses temporarily close because of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

