Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: Record Breaking Jobless Claims

WEB EXTRA: Record Breaking Jobless Claims

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: Record Breaking Jobless Claims

WEB EXTRA: Record Breaking Jobless Claims

The Department of Labor reports that 3.28 million people filed initial unemployment claims last week.

That shatters the previous record high of 695,000 set in 1982.

People are losing their jobs as businesses temporarily close because of the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.