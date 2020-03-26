Global  

Raw Video: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Remarks On Coronavirus Economic Relief Bill

The record-breaking $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package approved by the U.S. Senate will pass in the House of Representatives with "strong bipartisan support," according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(3/26/20)

