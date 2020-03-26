Global  

Pelosi anticipates bipartisan support for coronavirus bill in U.S. House

The Democratic Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday said she expects &quot;a strong bipartisan vote&quot; on a $2 trillion rescue package, which Nancy Pelosi credited Democrats for winning worker-friendly concessions from the Republican-controlled Senate.

