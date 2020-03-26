COVID-19 economic relief plan: Is the Rs 1.7 L Cr package enough?| Oneindia News

Global  

The Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief plan for weaker sections amid the CPVID-19 lockdown.

Is the amount enough?

How will it reach the beneficiaries and what are the challenges?

We answer some of your questions.

