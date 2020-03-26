Kathy Griffin in Isolation After 'Unbearably Painful' Coronavirus Symptoms The comedian posted a photo of herself in the ER and revealed she was unable to get tested for COVID-19.

She also called out Trump for the lack of testing.

Kathy Griffin, via Instagram Kathy Griffin, via Instagram Earlier this week, Trump said that the United States is presently providing more testing than other countries.

Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter According to covidtracking.com, there are been over 432,000 tests provided throughout the country with over 65,000 testing positive and more than 367,000 testing negative.