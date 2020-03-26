Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit

Coronavirus: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit

Coronavirus: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for fellow G20 countries to come together and lift sanctions on essential goods amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the G20 video-summit on Thursday (March 26) that participating countries need a common plan to support their economies amid the coronavirus outbreak and he proposed a moratorium on sanctions related to essential goods.

Putin also proposed creating a special fund under International Monetary Fund control to fight the spread of the virus.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

StopFakeCZ

StopFake CZ RT @MoscowTimes: President Vladimir Putin called for sanctions relief during the coronavirus pandemic, telling G20 leaders it was a matter… 20 minutes ago

marylispastit

MaryLIsPastIt *** NoTrump RT @HollandDonna2: Putin calls for Trade Sanctions removal at G20 summit, Opportunist that he is. 🙄 The coronavirus and a steep drop in oi… 38 minutes ago

myglobalpac

D Flood RT @RWwatchMA: Putin Calls for Sanctions 'Moratorium' at G20 Summit https://t.co/oiGYCcDhnc "Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday… 4 hours ago

mastodonten9

Joseph Porta RT @Snowbirdsix1000: COVID-19 is the gift that keeps on giving: to Putin ‘Putin has called for sanctions relief during the coronavirus pan… 4 hours ago

Snowbirdsix1000

❄️ Snowbird COVID-19 is the gift that keeps on giving: to Putin ‘Putin has called for sanctions relief during the coronavirus… https://t.co/jd5FzlwebE 4 hours ago

Marek68349467

Marek RT @ALanoszka: So is this how the post-Crimea sanctions on Russia end? "Putin on Thursday called for sanctions relief during the coronavir… 6 hours ago

VABIS730S

vabis730T RT @PressTV: #Putin calls for sanctions 'moratorium' amid pandemic https://t.co/11Z32zrD8q 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.