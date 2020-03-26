Coronavirus: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published Coronavirus: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for fellow G20 countries to come together and lift sanctions on essential goods amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit Russian President Vladimir Putin told the G20 video-summit on Thursday (March 26) that participating countries need a common plan to support their economies amid the coronavirus outbreak and he proposed a moratorium on sanctions related to essential goods. Putin also proposed creating a special fund under International Monetary Fund control to fight the spread of the virus.





