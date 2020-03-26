FedEx employee finds care package waiting for him at doorstep

A FedEx worker is sharing the “thoughtful” message they discovered during a stressful time for delivery drivers.

The unnamed delivery worker encountered the heartwarming gesture while making deliveries in Glendale, Arizona.

According to the Instagram post, a customer had left behind a “care package” full of water, canned goods, Gatorade and, crucially, toilet paper.

“Thank you for being committed to the human race, we are depending on you!

Take anything you want!”.

The FedEx driver shared a post of his own, praising the care package.

“In a time when people are panicking and hoarding everything for no really good reason, these people are willingly giving it away”.

The post sparked a wave of heartfelt comments, with Instagram users praising the customers’ sense of concern