Justin Bieber Unveils 'Work From Home' EP | Billboard News 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:03s - Published Justin Bieber Unveils 'Work From Home' EP | Billboard News Justin Bieber dropped his second lockdown compilation early Thursday morning (March 26), the aptly titled 'Work From Home. ' 0

