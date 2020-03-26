Isle of Wight Festival cancelled

The Isle of Wight Festival has been cancelled for 2020.

The annual music extravaganza held in Newport, Isle of Wight, was due to take place between June 11 and June 14, and be headlined by Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers and Duran Duran.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed until next year.

The team behind the legendary event vowed to come back "stronger than ever".

The Isle of Wight Festival will give those have bought tickets a full refund, or the opportunity to use their tickets next year.