Defying Trump threat, Democratic group spreads ad blasting coronavirus response

Months ahead of the 2020 national election, President Trump is under fire for the way he’s handed the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Priorities USA, a Democratic super PAC, is running an attack ad in key battle ground states such as Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign is so unhappy – it sent out cease and desist letters to local television stations in an effort to get the ad knocked off the air.

The ad uses Trump’s exact words without manipulating them – yet the Trump campaign is threatening to sue if the ads don’t disappear – claiming Trump’s words were being misrepresented.

But that’s not scaring off the super PAC, which vowed Thursday to buy up more air time in other states.

Trump has faced criticism for initially playing down the seriousness of the coronavirus.