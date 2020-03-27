US House To Vote On Unprecedented Economic Aid Package 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published US House To Vote On Unprecedented Economic Aid Package The US House of Representatives is expected to pass an estimated $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill when it meets on Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Algemeiner The US Senate’s unanimous passage of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill sent the unprecedented economic legislat… https://t.co/k8qIpdRYIP 5 hours ago robot magnet RT @NYDailyNews: The unprecedented economic rescue package — by far, the largest one in U.S. history — was likely to pass the GOP-controlle… 21 hours ago New York Daily News The unprecedented economic rescue package — by far, the largest one in U.S. history — was likely to pass the GOP-co… https://t.co/mKFss9wHy2 1 day ago