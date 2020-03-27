Coronavirus Cases in California Surge as Navy Hospital Ship en Route to Help Hospitals now < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:48s - Published Coronavirus Cases in California Surge as Navy Hospital Ship en Route to Help Hospitals Los Angeles County's COVID-19 cases spiked to over 1,200 Thursday as the nation's most populous county stepped up its testing for the virus that has killed 21 people countywide. 0

Coronavirus Cases in California Surge as Navy Hospital Ship en Route to Help Hospitals





