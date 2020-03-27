U.K. Instructor Live Streams Free Workout Classes for School Children Locked Down at Home Amid Coronavirus 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:46s - Published U.K. Instructor Live Streams Free Workout Classes for School Children Locked Down at Home Amid Coronavirus After the British government ordered the closure of the nation's schools to curb the spread of coronavirus; A PE coach is playing teacher to hundreds of thousands of children online. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this