Boca Raton issues stay-at-home order

THEY SHOULD’STAY HOME, STAYSAFE.&W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVESTEPHANIE SUSSKIND IS LIVE ATBOCA CITY HALL TO EXPLAIN WHATTHIS MEANS FOR PEOPLE LIVINGIN THE CITY.

STEPHANIE?THIS IS ANOTHER WAY FOR BOCACITY LEADERS TO REINFORCETHEIR MESSAGE TO HELP SLOW TSPREAD F COVID-19.THE NEW EMERGENCY ORDER CALLEDSTAY HOME STAY SAFE ISDESIGNED TO DO JUST THAT.PEOPLE CAN CONTINUE TO LEAVETHEIR HOMES ONLY FOR ESSENTIALACTIVITIES..

LIKE GOING TO THEGROCERY STORE..

PHARMACY..

OROTHER BUSINESSES ALREADYDEEMED ESSENTIAL.

YOU CAN ALSOCONTINUE TO GO FOR WALKSOUTSIDE YOUR HOME..

BUT CITYLEADERS SAY OTHERWISE DONLEAVE UNLESS YOU HAVE TO.THIS ORDER OFFICIALLY TAKESEFFECT JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT ONSATURDAY AND WILL STAY INPLACE UNTIL THE LOCAL STATEEMERGENCY IS LIFTED.RIGHT NOW, TWO DELRAY BEACHFIREFIGHTERS ARE IN ISOLATIO