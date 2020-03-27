Ariana Grande encouraged Scooter Braun to add Demi Lovato to label 'family' 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published Ariana Grande encouraged Scooter Braun to add Demi Lovato to label 'family' Music manager Scooter Braun has credited Ariana Grande with helping to bring Demi Lovato into their "family" by championing her career comeback. 0

