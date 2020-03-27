Longtime American Airlines Flight Attendant Dies From COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:15s - Published Longtime American Airlines Flight Attendant Dies From COVID-19 Paul Frishkorn, 65, started with the company in 1997 and was based out of Philly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Longtime American Airlines Flight Attendant Dies From COVID-19 PASSENGER TOES RE-BOOK FLIGHTSWITHOUT ANY CHANGE FEES.LONG TIME FLIGHT ATTENDANTPAUL FISHCORN THE FIRSTAMERICAN OF THE AMERICANAIRLINES FAMILY TO LOSE HISLIFE AFTER TESTING POSITIVEFOR THE CORONAVIRUS.HE WAS BASE IN THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this Simo RT @CBSPhilly: JUST IN: Paul Frishkorn, a longtime flight attendant based out of Philadelphia, has died after contracting coronavirus, Amer… 13 minutes ago Who Will Enforce the Law? Paul Frishkorn, a longtime union representative and Philadelphia-based flight attendant for American Airlines, died… https://t.co/kyvNn9Cv7S 4 hours ago PulpNews Crime Coronavirus #Philadelphia: Longtime #American Airlines Flight Attendant #Dies From COVID-1 - Mar 27 @ 5:29 AM ET https://t.co/cbfEfZQN0M 5 hours ago SpeedBird Coronavirus Philadelphia: Longtime American Airlines Flight Attendant Dies From COVID-19: https://t.co/vDglvdPY35… https://t.co/XuSG7PKckO 5 hours ago Mr. T Coronavirus Philadelphia: Longtime American Airlines Flight Attendant Dies From COVID-19 https://t.co/NQFaJqnFwj 8 hours ago Kao**NoNukes&NoWar🧷 RT @6abc: COVID-19 DEATH: Paul Frishkorn, a longtime union representative and Philadelphia-based flight attendant for American Airlines, di… 10 hours ago CBS Philly JUST IN: Paul Frishkorn, a longtime flight attendant based out of Philadelphia, has died after contracting coronavi… https://t.co/w55dz69WhH 10 hours ago