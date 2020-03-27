Second harvest food bank and ochsner health syststems. brees has been with the new orleans saints since 2006.

Stewart's shops are delivering some good news from its holiday l to go to local children's charities.

From thanksgiving day through christmas dayay, customers donated e now in tthe mail to go to local children's charities.

From thanknksgiving day through christmas day, custom% of the funds collected and matched, benefit these organizations.

Here locally... children's charities in herkimer county arere seeing ollected and matched, benefit these organizations.

Here locally... childldren's charities in herkimer county arss the communities allocated to 1,753 organizations across the communities where stewart't's shohshops are locatizations across the communities