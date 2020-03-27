Global  

Side-view cameras from Lexus

Lexus’ digital side-view camera and monitor.

The digital side-view camera and monitor provide the driver with a high-definition view.

When turns are activated the monitor goes into “extended view” eliminating blind spots.

The system has adjustable brightness and the option for automatic camera retraction and it’s designed with weather-proofing features.

It even includes a built-in heater to prevent freezing so it can work in all weather conditions.

The futuristic tech is currently available as an option on the ES 300h Takumi.

U.S. regulations do not allow this tech.Lexus introduced a futuristic feature tech.

A digital side-view camera and monitor that provides a high-definition quality of your side view.

The feature includes a built-in heater to prevent freezing and its aerodynamic design doesn’t get affected by the rain or snow.

Learn more at Autoblog.com

