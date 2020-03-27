Pennsylvania State Troopers Surprise 6-Year-Old With Birthday Video After His Party Was Canceled now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:47s - Published Pennsylvania State Troopers Surprise 6-Year-Old With Birthday Video After His Party Was Canceled Six-year-old Ben was majorly bummed about his Ninja warrior birthday party being canceled. He’d been looking forward to it all year, that’s when his dad Mark decided to do something to cheer him up. Katie Johnston reports. 0

