Social Distancing Party Parade

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Occurred on March 27, 2020 / Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "Our son was turning 6 years old on the day of the video.

We had arranged a big party for him quite some time ago but because of the current status of our world, the party had to be canceled.

He was amazed when he heard the news and understood as best he could.

We still wanted to try to make this special, so we sent out an optional invite on Facebook to his friends and family to see if everyone could join us to line up some cars and have somewhat of a parade.

We requested no gifts for contamination reason (though you can see some still brought some).

He was totally surprised and said it was the best birthday ever.

He had an amazing time.

It felt great to see that light back in his life."

