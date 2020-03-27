Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Effects of Coronavirus and Real Estate

The Effects of Coronavirus and Real Estate

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 05:27s - Published < > Embed
The Effects of Coronavirus and Real Estate
Las Vegas Gal Laci Cerrone shares a message of hope
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BradleyHunter

Brad Hunter An example of the real estate ripple effects I mentioned. ￼ https://t.co/TBh5r1Spqu 4 minutes ago

curbedchicago

Curbed Chicago As Illinois is under a shelter-in-place order, the effects on Chicago homebuying and selling are uncertain. https://t.co/XkT4SOaIEQ 14 hours ago

Eroswole_

Ero$wole If #Florida and #California get to #NYC level than we will have the 3 major state economies on lock down. Doesn’t s… https://t.co/5XojK2ZCb7 18 hours ago

MeCherryB

ΒΔΚ 👑🐝✊🏾 RT @8NEWS: Local real estate agencies are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic: 'We’re trying to really get out there' https://t… 1 day ago

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond Local real estate agencies are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic: 'We’re trying to really get out the… https://t.co/DqDY9GQa3K 1 day ago

updatedliving

Updated Living Industry leaders talk effects of coronavirus on commercial real estate, rise of construction costs and foreign inve… https://t.co/S4hN3fDVIi 1 day ago

PineappleTweet

Pineapple Tweed Industry leaders talk effects of coronavirus on commercial real estate, rise of construction costs and foreign inve… https://t.co/jtI2581T6A 2 days ago

BizTimesMedia

BizTimes Milwaukee Reporter @AlexZank takes stock of how quickly the coronavirus was felt in all aspects of the real estate industry i… https://t.co/WIMHotOxqN 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.