Whitmer said it's 'very unlikely' kids will return to school this year now < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:30s - Published Whitmer said it's 'very unlikely' kids will return to school this year Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday morning that it's "very unlikely" schools will resume this year. 0

