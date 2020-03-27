Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ACLU Questions If Rhode Island State Police Can Stop New York Drivers

ACLU Questions If Rhode Island State Police Can Stop New York Drivers

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
ACLU Questions If Rhode Island State Police Can Stop New York Drivers

ACLU Questions If Rhode Island State Police Can Stop New York Drivers

Travelers coming from New York will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Rhode Island, Gov.

Gina Raimondo announced Thursday.

WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.