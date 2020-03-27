Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Water Search at Winnebago River

Water Search at Winnebago River

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Water Search at Winnebago River
Boat rescue on the Winnebago river in Fertile, Iowa.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Water Search at Winnebago River

Rescue-stinger-2 we're learning about a boat rescue on the winnebago river in fertile-iowa.

Kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki is there and joins us now live with the latest.

Nick?

Live water rescue-live-2 katie - i am just south of the town of fertile on grouse avenue.

As you can see behind me, first responders are still out here engaged in the search.

Water rescue today-vo-1 water rescue today-live vo-3 just after noon today, a call came in with a report of two men in a boat on the winneabgo river.

Their boat had struck a cable and one of the men went overboard.

One man is okay, but they are still searching for the other occupant of the boat.

Mercyone north iowa's air med was on standby, but was sent back when i arrived.

Earlier i spoke with worth county sheriff dan fank about the search efforts.

Water rescue today-sot-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:breaking news sheriff dan frank worth county sheriff we've also got clear lake's drone to go underneath the water.

We're doing the search with that and then foot traffic with both our rescue units from hanlontown and fertile.

Water rescue today-sot-3 a light aircraft was also out here earlier, searching from the air.

Of course, i will be here on the scene and will let you know the latest on the search.

Live in fertile- nick kruszalnicki kimt news 3.

/ / / thanks nick.

Be sure to stay with kimt news three on air- online- and through our mobile app for the latest on this developing story.

/ coronavirus




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.