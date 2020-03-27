Water Search at Winnebago River

Rescue-stinger-2 we're learning about a boat rescue on the winnebago river in fertile-iowa.

Kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki is there and joins us now live with the latest.

Nick?

Live water rescue-live-2 katie - i am just south of the town of fertile on grouse avenue.

As you can see behind me, first responders are still out here engaged in the search.

Water rescue today-vo-1 water rescue today-live vo-3 just after noon today, a call came in with a report of two men in a boat on the winneabgo river.

Their boat had struck a cable and one of the men went overboard.

One man is okay, but they are still searching for the other occupant of the boat.

Mercyone north iowa's air med was on standby, but was sent back when i arrived.

Earlier i spoke with worth county sheriff dan fank about the search efforts.

Water rescue today-sot-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:breaking news sheriff dan frank worth county sheriff we've also got clear lake's drone to go underneath the water.

We're doing the search with that and then foot traffic with both our rescue units from hanlontown and fertile.

Water rescue today-sot-3 a light aircraft was also out here earlier, searching from the air.

Of course, i will be here on the scene and will let you know the latest on the search.

Live in fertile- nick kruszalnicki kimt news 3.

/ / / thanks nick.

Be sure to stay with kimt news three on air- online- and through our mobile app for the latest on this developing story.

/ coronavirus