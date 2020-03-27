Global  

Risk of Off-Label Medications For Covid-19

Risk of Off-Label Medications For Covid-19

Risk of Off-Label Medications For Covid-19

Doctors all over the country are using off label medications to improve symptoms.

Risk of Off-Label Medications For Covid-19

There is not yet a cure or treatment for covid19 - doctors all over the country are using off label medications to improve symptoms. off label means the medication is f-d-a approved for a different purpose than what it's being used for.

Heart patients-vo-1 heart patients-vo-4 dr. michael ackerman - genetic cardiologist at mayo clinic says prescribing off label drugs is very common in the medical world - but certain lowerthird2line coronavirus:risk of off-label medications kimt news 3 off label drugs being used to treat covid19 can have some dire consequences.

For example - an antimalarial medication is currently popularly used on some covid19 patients.

Dr. ackerman recently published a paper warning this drug and others can put a small percentage of patients at risk for sudden cardiac death.

Heart patients-sot-1 its important that they have the risk fully in the bullseye as well and that they know these drugs are not risk-free drugs and in a small number of us, one percent of us, these medications could be absolutely deadly there are ways to evaluate patients' risk for this side effect - such as knowing if the heart's rythym is already unsteady.

All of us here at kimt news three want you to know that we are all in this together.




