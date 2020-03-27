Risk of Off-Label Medications For Covid-19

There is not yet a cure or treatment for covid19 - doctors all over the country are using off label medications to improve symptoms. off label means the medication is f-d-a approved for a different purpose than what it's being used for.

dr. michael ackerman - genetic cardiologist at mayo clinic says prescribing off label drugs is very common in the medical world - but off label drugs being used to treat covid19 can have some dire consequences.

For example - an antimalarial medication is currently popularly used on some covid19 patients.

Dr. ackerman recently published a paper warning this drug and others can put a small percentage of patients at risk for sudden cardiac death.

its important that they have the risk fully in the bullseye as well and that they know these drugs are not risk-free drugs and in a small number of us, one percent of us, these medications could be absolutely deadly there are ways to evaluate patients' risk for this side effect - such as knowing if the heart's rythym is already unsteady.

