Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

This time of need.

One local training studio wants to make sure you're staying in good shape during the covid-19 pandemic.

Right now indiana is under a stay at home order.

This means businesses considered non-essential are not open..

Including gyms and training centers.

And training centers.

That's why the wellness box in terre haute is offering online classes.

News 10 spoke with one of the co-owners of the wellness box.

He says continuing with exercise routines is not only good for physical health but mental health as well.

"exercise can be that stress relief.

It can also take our minds off of other things.

Mental health is a big thing right now because we don't know what's happening overall but we can control is what we're able to do in physical activity."

For more information on for more activity."

For more information on how you can sign up for an online class... just head over to our website.

W-t-h-i-tv dot




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.