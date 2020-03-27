Damage to economy will grow as Coronavirus restrictions lengthen

deanneg RT @clevelanddotcom: Large majorities of voters in the Buckeye State fear that the virus will inflict longterm damage to the economy and wo… 1 day ago

clevelanddotcom Large majorities of voters in the Buckeye State fear that the virus will inflict longterm damage to the economy and… https://t.co/UrhrDL8yan 1 day ago

Alison 🕷 RT @ICONOCLASTIAE: The longer we wait to shut down the economy, the more devastating the effect to it will be. If ppl who insist a shutdo… 2 days ago

Damilola @_terryP90 @Engr_Habiola @Tutsy22 how will their own economy grow if they don’t have any demand? Do you know what i… https://t.co/HirQO5WwuB 3 days ago

Pete Nault @CBCAlerts @richardeinarson I won't be applying for E.I. because I believe the damage caused to our economy due to… https://t.co/jYwvtoRTl5 3 days ago

Beautiful & Terrifying The longer we wait to shut down the economy, the more devastating the effect to it will be. If ppl who insist a s… https://t.co/Om6la4T1tp 3 days ago