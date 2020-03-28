President Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus Relief Package now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:44s - Published President Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus Relief Package President Trump on Friday signed a massive relief bill to respond to the significant economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, after it was approved by a voice vote in the House earlier in the afternoon. 0

