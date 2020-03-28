Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus Relief Package

President Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus Relief Package

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus Relief Package

President Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus Relief Package

President Trump on Friday signed a massive relief bill to respond to the significant economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, after it was approved by a voice vote in the House earlier in the afternoon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnMouse528

JohnMouse528 RT @CBSPhilly: President Trump signed a massive relief bill to respond to the significant economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. htt… 13 minutes ago

PostGuam

Guam Daily Post WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday signed a massive $2 trillion emergency spending bill into law, which… https://t.co/0ZAFme0Dtk 31 minutes ago

HumanBeingFirst

Carolyn Eastaughffe RT @SBSNews: President Donald Trump has signed into law a massive coronavirus rescue package as the number of cases in the US continues to… 41 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News President Donald Trump has signed into law a massive coronavirus rescue package as the number of cases in the US co… https://t.co/Iph0pC7Y89 54 minutes ago

IstanbulPostUSA

The Istanbul Post President Trump Signs Massive $2.2 Trillion Dollar Coronavirus Relief Bill https://t.co/LBAmutpaR4 #Coronavirus… https://t.co/q6lvJeFl4m 1 hour ago

pea401

Silver Pea I hope America is listening to President Trump, one AMAZING President!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 W… https://t.co/Iy01CuDvih 1 hour ago

4029Craig

Craig Cannon National coronavirus updates: President Trump signs massive aid package https://t.co/MMmjQx85To 1 hour ago

thejoelafferty

Joe Lafferty🇺🇸 National coronavirus updates: President Trump signs massive aid package https://t.co/rTeID9p8tS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.