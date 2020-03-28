Global  

Doctor At Riverside Clinic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Health investigators Friday were working to track down patients who might have interacted with a doctor at Riverside Medical Clinic's Day Street location who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

