Mayor Romero orders closure of 'non-essential' businesses to slow spread of COVID-19

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero signed a new proclamation Friday of new city orders to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

BUSINESSES WILL BE CLOSINGBECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUSCRISIS.

MAYOR REGINA ROMERO ISORDERING -- ALL NON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES TO CLOSE THATSTARTING TOMORROW NIGHT AT 8-- AND RUNS UNTIL APRIL 17TH.SHE'S ALSO ASKING SPAS -- NAILSALONS -- AND BARBER SHOPS TOCLOSE.

IT'S ONLY ARECOMMENDATION -- BECAUSETHOSE BUSINESSES (ARE




