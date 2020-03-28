Mayor Romero orders closure of 'non-essential' businesses to slow spread of COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:21s - Published Mayor Romero orders closure of 'non-essential' businesses to slow spread of COVID-19 Tucson Mayor Regina Romero signed a new proclamation Friday of new city orders to reduce the spread of COVID-19. 0

Mayor Romero orders closure of 'non-essential' businesses to slow spread of COVID-19
MAYOR REGINA ROMERO IS ORDERING -- ALL NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES TO CLOSE THAT STARTING TOMORROW NIGHT AT 8 -- AND RUNS UNTIL APRIL 17TH. SHE'S ALSO ASKING SPAS -- NAIL SALONS -- AND BARBER SHOPS TO CLOSE.





