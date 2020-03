13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Mar. 28, 2020 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:21s - Published The Mar. 28, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Mar. 28, 2020 WITH MOSTLY DRY AND CALMCONDITION BUT SHOWER CHANCESAREN'T FAR AWAY.AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES WILL HITTHE MID 60S THROUGH SUNDAY WITHOVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES DROPPINGINTO THE LOW 50S.OUR NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM WILLBRING SOME SHOWER ACTIVITY TOTHE SIERRA NEVADA SATURDAYBEFORE IT APPROACHES THE LASVEGAS REGION LATE SATURDAY INTOSUNDAY AFTERNOON.THIS SYSTEM WILL PRODUCESCATTERED SHOWER ACTIVITYMAINLY NORTH OF LAS VEGAS WITHTHE POTENTIAL FOR A FEWTHUNDERSTORMS.SNOW LEVELS REMAIN MOSTLY ABOVE5500 FEET.HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS BACK INTOOUR REGION MONDAY ALLOWINGTEMPERATURES TO CLIMB INTO THEHIGH 70S BY TUESDAY.WE MAY SEE OUR FIRST 80 DEGREEDAY OF THE YEAR BY WEDNESDAY.CONDITIONS LOOK TO STAY MILDAND SPRING-LIKE THROUGH THE ENDOF THE WEEK.((AD-LIB))GAMING IS NOW ONE OF THECHANCES AREN'T FAR AWAY.((AD-LIB))GAMING IS NOW ONE OF THEPOPULAR WAYS TO SPEND TIME ATHOME DURING THE





