13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Mar. 31, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:02s - Published 2 weeks ago The Mar. 31, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Mar. 31, 2020 WINDS SHOULD REMAIN CALM TODAYAND TONIGHT.LOWS AFTER MIDNIGHT DIP TO THE50S UNDER A PARTLY CLOUDY SKY.HIGHSWILL MAKE A RUN TO 81 DEGREESTOMORROW (APRIL 1ST) ASSOUTHWEST WINDS GUST TO 25-30MPH IN THE AFTERNOON WITHINCREASING SUN THROUGH THE DAY.A COLD FRONT LATE WEDNESDAYNIGHT SHIFTS BREEZES TO THENORTH ONTHURSDAY, KEEPING HIGHS IN THELOW 70S WITH A PARTLY CLOUDYSKY.PLAN ON MID 70S FRIDAY ANDUPPER 70S SATURDAY AS SUN GIVESWAY TO ANOTHER ROUND OF HIGHCLOUDSTO START THE WEEKEND.BREEZES PICK BACK UP TO 20 MPHSATURDAY AND 25- 30 MPH SUNDAYAS OUR NEXT STORM APPROACHES,SENDING THICKER CLOUDSACROSS THE SOUTHWEST ANDDROPPING HIGHS TO THE LOW 70STO FINISH THE WEEKEND.CONTINUED BREEZES AND CLOUDS ONMONDAY WILL KEEP US IN THEUPPER 60S AND SCATTERED RAINSHOWERS ALSO LOOK POSSIBLE.THE PANDEMIC COULD INTERFERWITH PLANS TO HONOR ANEVAAADA NEVADA STATE TROOPERKILLED IN THE LINE





You Might Like

Tweets about this